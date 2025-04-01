Is DoorDash (DASH) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

DoorDash, Inc. is one of 611 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DoorDash, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DASH's full-year earnings has moved 14.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DASH has moved about 9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 11.8%. This means that DoorDash, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.8%.

Over the past three months, Dassault Systemes SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DoorDash, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.5% this year, meaning that DASH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dassault Systemes SA, however, belongs to the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved -10.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on DoorDash, Inc. and Dassault Systemes SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

