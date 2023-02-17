DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q4 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash DASH reported a fourth-quarter 2022 GAAP loss of $1.65 per share, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 45 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 70 cents.



Revenues increased 40% year over year to $1.82 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.91%.

Quarter in Details

In the fourth quarter of 2022, total orders increased 27% year over year to $467 million, driven by growth in consumers and consumer engagement at DoorDash as well as the acquisition of Wolt.



Marketplace GOV increased 29% year over year to $14.45 billion, driven primarily by organic growth in total Orders as well as the addition of Wolt.

In the reported quarter, adjusted cost of revenues soared 58.8% year over year to $975 million, driven by growth in total orders and increased insurance reserves and costs associated with its first-party distribution business.



Adjusted gross margin was 41.9% compared with 49% reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses inched up 0.3% year over year to $396 million.



In the fourth quarter, adjusted research & development surged 72.4% year over year to $131 million, driven by growth in headcount and the addition of Wolt.



Adjusted general & administrative increased 18.5% from the year-ago quarter to $199 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $117 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $47 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, DoorDash had $3.52 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $2.32 billion as of Sep 30, 2022.



Cash flow from operations was $23 million in the fourth quarter compared with the third-quarter 2022 cash flow of $199 million.



Free cash outflow in the fourth quarter was $73 million.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $15.1-$15.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $120-$170 million.



For 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $60-$63 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $500 million to $800 million.

