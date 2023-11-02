DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash DASH reported a GAAP loss of 19 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 77 cents per share. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 57.78%.



Revenues increased 27.2% year over year to $2.16 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.52%. The impressive growth was driven by strong performance in total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.



The company’s shares have surged 55.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 30.3%.

Quarter in Details

In the third quarter of 2023, total orders increased 24% year over year to 543 million. Marketplace GOV increased 24% year over year to $16.8 billion.

Adjusted gross margin was 48.7% compared with the 47.4% reported in the year-ago quarter. The contribution margin was 29.6% compared with 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses increased 7% year over year to $413 million.



In the third quarter, adjusted research & development expenses surged 3.3% year over year to $126 million.



Adjusted general & administrative expenses decreased 19.4% from the year-ago quarter to $170 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $344 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $87 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, DoorDash had $3.82 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.46 billion as of Jun 30.



Cash flow from operations was $398 million in the third quarter compared with the second-quarter 2023 cash flow of $393 million.



Free cash outflow in the third quarter was $324 million, higher than the second quarter’s figure of $311 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $17-$17.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $320-$380 million.

