DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash DASH reported a GAAP loss of 6 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 41 cents. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.29%.



Revenues increased 23.5% year over year to $2.51 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.37%. The upside was driven by strong performance in total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.



DoorDash’s success in the first quarter was further bolstered by growth in its new verticals, particularly in the grocery segment, which witnessed triple-digit growth year over year.



The company’s shares have increased 28.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 7.5%.

Quarter in Details

In the first quarter of 2024, total orders increased 21% year over year to 620 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.35%.



Marketplace GOV increased 21% year over year to $19.2 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.30%.



Adjusted gross margin was 48.7% compared with 49.1% reported in the year-ago quarter.



The contribution margin was 29.9% compared with 26.2% in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses inched up 1.5% year over year to $473 million.



In the first quarter, adjusted research & development expenses rallied 24% year over year to $160 million.



Adjusted general & administrative expenses increased 10% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $220 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $371 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $204 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2024, DoorDash had $4.49 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities compared with $4.07 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Cash flow from operations was $553 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth-quarter 2023 cash flow of $485 million.



Free cash flow in the first quarter was $487 million, higher than the fourth quarter’s figure of $398 million.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2024, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $19-$19.4 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $325-$425 million.

