DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

DoorDash DASH reported a first-quarter 2023 GAAP loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 48 cents per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 56 cents.



Revenues increased 39.8% year over year to $2.04 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 6%.

Quarter in Details

In the first quarter of 2023, total orders increased 27% year over year to 512 million. Marketplace GOV increased 29% year over year to $15.91 billion.

DoorDash, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

In the reported quarter, the adjusted cost of revenues rose 39.6% year over year to $1.04 billion.



The adjusted gross margin was 45.3% compared with the 45.5% reported in the year-ago quarter.



In the quarter under review, adjusted sales and marketing expenses increased 18% year over year to $466 million.



In the first quarter, adjusted research and development expenses soared 46.6% year over year to $129 million.



Adjusted general and administrative increased 18.5% from the year-ago quarter to $199 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $204 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $54 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, 2023, DoorDash had $3.41 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.52 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Cash flow from operations was $397 million in the first quarter compared with the fourth-quarter 2022 cash flow of $23 million.



The free cash outflow in the first quarter was $316 million, higher than the fourth quarter’s $73 million.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV of $15.9-$16.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $180-$230 million.



For 2023, the company anticipates Marketplace GOV of $63-$64.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $600-$900 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have gained 28.7% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 17.9%.



Blink Charging BLNK, Enfusion ENFN and DigitalOcean DOCN are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Enfusion sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Blink and DigitalOcean carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Blink Charging shares have declined 27.9% year to date. BLNK is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.



Enfusion shares have gained 24% year to date. ENFN is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.



DigitalOcean shares have gained 23% year to date. DOCN is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 9.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.