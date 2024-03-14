DoorDash (DASH) Expands SNAP/EBT Payment Offering Nationwide

DoorDash DASH is bolstering its presence in the food accessibility domain, taking significant strides to ensure that millions of consumers can enjoy affordable meals at their convenience.



Through DASH’s latest expansion of the SNAP/EBT payment offering, DoorDash announced its partnership with additional grocers, solidifying its commitment to providing accessible options for dining and grocery needs.



With more than 1.1 million consumers already utilizing SNAP/EBT cards on the platform since its launch in 2023, DoorDash's collaboration with more than a dozen new grocers, including ACME Markets, Hy-Vee and Sprouts Farmers Market, extends its reach to more than 6,000 locations nationwide.



With the expansion, DoorDash aims to cater to over 11 million individuals living in food deserts and more than 30 million residents in communities with significant SNAP/EBT utilization.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and Consensus

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Through projects like Project DASH and offers like two free months of DashPass for new customers, DoorDash continues to empower local economies and pave the way for enhanced food accessibility across the country.

DASH’s Robust Portfolio Aids Prospects

DoorDash‘s shares have returned 34.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 10.8%. The uptick can be attributed to DoorDash's initiative to expand SNAP/EBT payment options and partnerships with additional grocers nationwide.



DoorDash's success is underscored by robust total orders, which have surged by 23% year over year to reach $574 million in fourth-quarter 2023. Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) witnessed a significant uptick, up 22% year over year to $17.6 billion.



Expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. In January, DASH welcomed new retail partners like Camping World, Golf Galaxy, JD Sports, Finish Line and The Vitamin Shoppe, broadening its marketplace to include over 100,000 non-restaurant stores. The expansion offers consumers on-demand delivery for a diverse array of products catering to active and wellness lifestyles.



In February, DoorDash strengthened its market position further by partnering with Pet Supplies Plus, enabling the on-demand delivery of pet essentials from 720 locations. This move not only enhances convenience for pet parents but also provides DashPass members with added benefits, including $0 delivery fees on all Pet Supplies Plus orders.



Moreover, DoorDash's introduction of SafeChat+, leveraging AI to detect and prevent verbal abuse or harassment in in-app conversations, underscores its commitment to fostering a safer and more positive experience for all users, enhancing trust and reliability in its platform.



DoorDash’s strong portfolio and partner base are contributing to its growth prospects continuously, thereby driving top-line growth.



For the first quarter of 2024, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $18.5-$18.9 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.45 billion, indicating 20.49% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Bill Holdings BILL, Bentley Systems BSY and Cadence Design Systems CDNS, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bill Holdings shares have declined 17.2% in the year-to-date period. BILL’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 23.64%.



Bentley Systems shares have declined 6.8% in the year-to-date period. BSY's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12%.



Cadence Design Systems shares have gained 12.5% in the year-to-date period. CDNS’ long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 17.07%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.