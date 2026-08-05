Is DoorDash (DASH) a 'Buy' Ahead of Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Online food ordering and delivery company DoorDash is expected to report second-quarter earnings results on Wednesday after the closing bell. A Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, DoorDash surpassed earnings estimates in just two of the past four quarters. With the stock turning back up over the past month, is DoorDash a buy prior to this evening’s release?

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Analysts anticipate the company to post a profit of 50 cents per share, reflecting a 23% decline versus the same quarter in the prior year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 31.6% to $4.32 billion.

DoorDash DASH faces intense competition in local delivery and on-demand commerce. The company delivered an 8% average earnings surprise over the prior four quarters. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP indicator does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

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DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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