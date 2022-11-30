DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to rein in costs

Adds details, background

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Food delivery service DoorDash Inc DASH.N said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs in a bid to reduce costs in the face of a global economic slowdown.

The company joins a list of multinational American firms that have laid off employees in recent weeks due to rising operating costs amid decades-high inflation.

"We were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth ... That's on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly," said Chief Executive Tony Xu in a message to employees posted on the company's website.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had more than 8,600 employees worldwide.

