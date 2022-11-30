US Markets
DASH

DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs to rein in costs

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 30, 2022 — 08:06 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Food delivery service DoorDash Inc DASH.N said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs in a bid to reduce costs in the face of a global economic slowdown.

The company joins a list of multinational American firms that have laid off employees in recent weeks due to rising operating costs amid decades-high inflation.

"We were not as rigorous as we should have been in managing our team growth ... That's on me. As a result, operating expenses grew quickly," said Chief Executive Tony Xu in a message to employees posted on the company's website.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had more than 8,600 employees worldwide.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DASH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.