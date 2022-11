Nov 30 (Reuters) - Food delivery service DoorDash Inc DASH.N said on Wednesday it was cutting about 1,250 jobs.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, the company had over 8,600 employees worldwide.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru)

