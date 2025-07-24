DoorDash CEO Sells DASH Shares Worth $8 Million

Tony Xu, Chief Executive Officer, reported a mixed insider transaction involving 34,167 shares of DoorDash(NASDAQ:DASH) valued at $8.1 million, as disclosed in a Form 4 filed on July 17, 2025.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares Traded 34,167 Transaction Value $8.1 million Post-Transaction Shares 520,450 Post-Transaction Value $122.3 million One-year total return 127.8%

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to the CEO’s historical trading activity?

This transaction is smaller than the CEO’s historical median trade size of 264,600 shares, continuing a recent trend toward smaller, more frequent sales.

What is the CEO’s current ownership stake following the transaction?

Post-transaction, Xu Tony holds 520,450 shares, representing approximately 0.1305% of DoorDash’s outstanding shares as of the latest filing.

Did the transaction occur at a premium or discount to recent prices?

The average transaction price was $236.80 per share, about 0.76% above the July 17, 2025, closing price of $235.02.

What is the context for this transaction, given DoorDash’s recent stock performance?

The transaction follows a period of strong appreciation, with shares up 127.8% over the past year on a calendar year basis, and is consistent with a longer-term pattern of regular insider selling activity.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $102 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.24 billion Net income (TTM) $339 million One-year price change 127.5%

Company snapshot

DoorDash operates logistics platforms DoorDash and Wolt, providing on-demand delivery, merchant services, and membership products such as DashPass and Wolt+. The company serves consumers, restaurants, retailers, and merchants in the United States and international markets seeking efficient delivery and digital commerce solutions.

It is a leading logistics technology company focused on connecting merchants, consumers, and delivery partners across global markets.

Foolish take

Tony Xu's transactions on July 15 are a standard part of his compensation package. As co-founder and CEO of DoorDash, with a seat on the company's board of directors, Xu did not receive any stock or option awards in the last several years. His total compensation consisted of a $300,000 salary, modest life insurance coverage, and a meal plan in both 2023 and 2024.

But he built a substantial DoorDash stock and options portfolio earlier, and is converting some of that paper wealth into cash over time. In this instance. Xu converted some options into 34,167 DoorDash shares and sold them in batches on the open market.

This is all planned, with the transaction details nailed down at the start of 2025. In other words, investors shouldn't spend too much time analyzing Xu's recent stock sales. If anything, they reflect the CEO's market trend analysis a few months ago. Recent economic events simply don't play a part here.

That said, DoorDash's stock has been soaring in recent months. The stock recently revisited the all-time highs it set in 2021, before the inflation panic and the end of coronavirus lockdown policies. Xu is collecting lots of cash from his converted options these days.

The stock behaves like a market darling again, trading at the lofty valuation of 311 times earnings. At the same time, the company continued to behave like a hungry upstart, posting strong sales growth and robust cash profits even in the rocky post-pandemic era.

