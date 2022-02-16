DoorDash beats revenue estimates on sustained demand for food delivery

Adds background, details on results

Feb 16 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc DASH.N reported quarterly revenue on Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates, as people continued to order in after using the food delivery company's services frequently during the peak of the pandemic.

Wall Street analysts have said food ordering habits have likely changed permanently, with delivery services providers including DoorDash, Uber Eats UBER.N and Grubhub tipped to show solid growth for several years.

The biggest U.S. food delivery firm's revenue rose to $1.30 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $970 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

The company expects first-quarter marketplace gross order value, the total value of all app orders and subscription fees, between $11.4 billion and $11.8 billion. Fourth-quarter gross order value was $11.2 billion.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

