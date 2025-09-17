DoorDash To Arrange Pop-Up Event In Collaboration With Sally Beauty

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Sally Beauty to launch Beauty on the Go, a free pop-up event taking place in New York City from September 25 to 27.

Under the collaboration, Sally Beauty's expertise in professional-quality products will be integrated with on-demand delivery from DoorDash to bring beauty directly into the hands of busy, on-the-go consumers.

During the event, attendees who visit it or spot the truck roaming New York City will unlock exclusive access to a limited-time DoorDash promotion to shop their favorite fall beauty essentials from Sally Beauty.

Currently, DASH is trading at $263.26, up 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.

