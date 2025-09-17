Markets
DASH

DoorDash To Arrange Pop-Up Event In Collaboration With Sally Beauty

September 17, 2025 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), Wednesday announced a collaboration with Sally Beauty to launch Beauty on the Go, a free pop-up event taking place in New York City from September 25 to 27.

Under the collaboration, Sally Beauty's expertise in professional-quality products will be integrated with on-demand delivery from DoorDash to bring beauty directly into the hands of busy, on-the-go consumers.

During the event, attendees who visit it or spot the truck roaming New York City will unlock exclusive access to a limited-time DoorDash promotion to shop their favorite fall beauty essentials from Sally Beauty.

Currently, DASH is trading at $263.26, up 0.06 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.