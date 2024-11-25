DoorDash announces partnership with InComm Payments

InComm Payments and DoorDash (DASH) announced a partnership enabling consumers to browse, purchase and order delivery of gift cards for hundreds of merchants within the DoorDash app. The offering will launch on Friday, Nov. 29, with promotions beginning on Black Friday that offer limited-time discounts on select digital gift card orders made through the app or website* by eligible customers. In addition to physical gift card deliveries from local merchants, consumers can conveniently order physical gift cards from DashMart – a new type of fulfillment platform and store from DoorDash that offers businesses big and small a new channel to reach customers. InComm Payments manages the supply of popular gift cards to DashMart locations across the country, enabling Dashers to quickly pick up orders and deliver them to customers.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DASH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.