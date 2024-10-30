DoorDash Achieves First GAAP Net Income Milestone

The latest update is out from DoorDash ( (DASH) ).

DoorDash showcased remarkable growth in Q3 2024, marking its first GAAP net income as a public company by recording $162 million. The company reported an 18% increase in total orders, reaching 643 million, and a 25% rise in revenue to $2.7 billion. DoorDash’s strategy focuses on innovation and improvements in service quality, aiming to enhance customer satisfaction and expand its market presence, thus driving its stock performance and boosting investor confidence.

