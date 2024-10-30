News & Insights

Stocks

DoorDash Achieves First GAAP Net Income Milestone

October 30, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from DoorDash ( (DASH) ).

DoorDash showcased remarkable growth in Q3 2024, marking its first GAAP net income as a public company by recording $162 million. The company reported an 18% increase in total orders, reaching 643 million, and a 25% rise in revenue to $2.7 billion. DoorDash’s strategy focuses on innovation and improvements in service quality, aiming to enhance customer satisfaction and expand its market presence, thus driving its stock performance and boosting investor confidence.

Learn more about DASH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.