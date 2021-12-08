DoorDash: Facing Short-Seller Pressure; Is It Warranted?

DoorDash (DASH) stock is under some pretty considerable pressure, now down close to 35% from its peak levels hit briefly in mid-November. With short-seller Jim Chanos taking aim at the food delivery company, the stock could have more room to the downside, as more lockdown plays continue crashing under their own weight.

Chanos, a legendary investor who's short DASH stock, remarked on the company's steep losses and its inability to make a profit through the strongest of pandemic tailwinds. The man brings up some pretty good points, but investors should take short-seller claims with a grain of salt, given many like to talk up their books after there's already a significant decline in the rear-view mirror.

Undoubtedly, the magnitude of pandemic tailwinds that firms like DoorDash experienced in 2020 is unlikely to ever return, given America's reluctance to fully lockdown again, even in the face of new variants.

Although DoorDash's ultra-fast grocery delivery service could pick up traction and reignite growth, hefty investment to get the service running could add to the company's heavy quarterly losses.

With a lofty 12.1x sales multiple, I am neutral on the stock, as there seem to be few, if any, meaningful catalysts that could turn the ship around. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

DoorDash's 'ultrafast' Grocery Delivery Is Intriguing, but Is It Too Ambitious?

DoorDash's 'ultrafast' grocery delivery service launch in New York was met with investor applause. Indeed, it represents the next frontier in goods delivery, with dispersed DashMart hubs and a line-up of full-time and part-time staff.

The ultrafast grocery service promises deliveries will arrive between 10 and 15 minutes. Indeed, the idea is intriguing and could be met with great success in affluent locations like New York City. For the average neighborhood, though, consumers may question the value proposition, as DoorDash looks to clash with local grocery and convenience stores.

There are a lot of complexities that need to be ironed out, and the initiative could push the company further away from profitability. For now, investors may be right to have a muted reaction in response to DoorDash's latest top-line growth driver.

Sure, ultrafast grocery delivery holds promise, but there's a risk that it may not yet be ready for prime time in most markets. Once rivals like Amazon (AMZN) get serious about taking grocery delivery to the next level, things could get ugly for DoorDash, as its margins could feel a bit of a squeeze.

In terms of logistics, it's tough to stack up against the e-commerce behemoth, and for that reason, investors may wish to wait to see how ultrafast delivery fairs before buying on the launch. The potential rewards are increased, but so are the risks, especially as losses continue stacking up.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, DASH stock holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Out of 19 analyst ratings, there are 10 Buys and nine Hold ratings.

The average DoorDash price target is $238.89, implying 41.4% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $187.00 per share to a high of $280.00 per share.

Should Investors Steer Clear of DASH Stock?

DoorDash may be on the cutting edge of innovation, with its latest 10-15 minute grocery delivery service. That said, competition in the scene is fierce, and one has to think that rivals like Uber (UBER) will follow DoorDash with a similar concept.

Over the medium term, a continued economic reopening could pressure DoorDash. Its sticky users may stand to become less sticky, as the risks of catching severe forms of COVID-19 during a grocery trip fall.

With an unclear endgame to such a potentially expensive initiative, investors may have reason to heed the warnings of Jim Chanos.

Disclosure: Joey Frenette doesn't own shares of any mentioned companies at the time of publication.

