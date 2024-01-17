Door maker Miter Brands to buy PGT Innovations in $3.1 billion deal

Rewrites throughout with details on Miter Brands buying PGT

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. door maker Miter Brands said on Wednesday it would buy its competitor PGT Innovations PGTI.N in a deal valued at $3.1 billion.

PGT had received an unsolicited buyout proposal from Miter earlier in the month, weeks after the maker of vinyl and aluminum doors and windows agreed to a $3 billion deal with Masonite International DOOR.N.

Masonite, also a door maker, however, said on Wednesday it would not submit a revised offer to acquire PGT and terminated its previously announced deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Koch Industries-backed Miter would buy all outstanding shares of PGT at a price of $42.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 1.2% from the stock's last close.

The deal will be financed in part by an equity investment from Koch Equity Development — the principal investment and acquisition arm of Koch Industries — and a current investor in Miter.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.