DOOR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.58, changing hands as low as $60.42 per share. Masonite International Corp shares are currently trading off about 12.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOOR's low point in its 52 week range is $47.04 per share, with $89.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.