DOOO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.47, changing hands as low as $73.83 per share. BRP Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOOO's low point in its 52 week range is $73.83 per share, with $78.135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.90.

