Don’t Waste Your Money on These 5 Unreliable Vacation Upgrades

Vacations are a time to enjoy leisurely experiences with family and friends, disconnect from work, and simply relax. At the same time, they’re expensive and your wallet can take a serious hit.

As per Allianz Partners, the average American household is anticipated to spend $2,843 on their summer vacation in 2024. This is no small sum, and it can be even more expensive if you spend on vacation extras that you can probably do without.

Here are five unreliable vacation upgrades that you should avoid wasting your money on, some credited to Life Hacker.

1. Paying for a Seat With Extra Legroom on a Flight

With the promise of a few extra inches of legroom, springing for an “economy comfort” seat might be tempting. However, this type of upgrade can often cost up to $200. It’s simply not worth it just for a bit of extra room, since you’ll still have the same kind of standard seat that you’d get in economy class anyway.

2. Buying In-Flight or Hotel Wi-Fi Access

Paying for in-flight Wi-Fi, daily Wi-Fi access at your hotel, or while you’re sitting at the airport can really add up. If you’re a frequent traveler and you’re spending between $8 to $15 each time you connect, you might want to consider getting a mobile hotspot instead (this won’t help while you’re in the air, however). Extensive data plans for tethering Wi-Fi can cost about $50 a month, but you’ll have connectivity wherever you are — as long as there’s a cell signal — instead of paying for internet access every time. Many hotels, flights, and airports also offer complimentary Wi-Fi, so inquire.

3. Beverage Packages on a Cruise

Most cruise lines limit or completely prohibit passengers from bringing alcohol aboard the ship. So, paying for a beverage package on a cruise might seem like a good idea since you’ll pay a flat price for unlimited drinks. However, unless you plan to indulge in multiple alcoholic beverages per day, paying for a beverage package may not be worth it. You’re probably better off paying for each drink à la carte, which could be cheaper overall.

4. Paying for Rental Car Upgrades

Paying for a rental car upgrade when you’re picking up the car doesn’t always result in a better vehicle. You could be offered an upgrade when you’re picking up the car, but it’s probably in your best interest to decline. Sometimes, the car rental company may not have a vehicle available in the category you booked. If this is the case, you could benefit from a free upgrade by default. It’s always worth inquiring when you pick up the car to see what you can snag at no extra cost.

5. Paying for a First-Class Cabin Upgrade on a Flight

If you can afford it, paying cash for a first-class cabin upgrade on a flight can be alluring: It means lots of extra legroom, premium food and drinks, and more comfort (especially on long-haul flights). However, you’ll probably have to pay an arm and a leg. Instead, consider getting an in-flight upgrade using airline points or miles — or inquire about same-day upgrades when you get to the airport, which are often sold at a discount.

