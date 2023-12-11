Don’t Waste Your Money on These 9 Holiday Gifts

There’s nothing quite as gratifying as seeing someone unwrap a gift you’ve carefully chosen for them. The holidays are the perfect time of year for showing others how important they are to us.

Selecting the right purchase, however, can be tricky. You want to be thoughtful and buy things your loved ones will actually use, but how to make the right choice?

Thankfully, experts are here to help you shop. Below is their list of holiday gifts you shouldn’t waste your money on.

Impractical Gadgets

“Sure, that self-stirring mug or talking toothbrush might seem like a quirky novelty,” said Andrei Vasilescu, co-founder and CEO of DontPayFull. “But chances are it’ll end up gathering dust in a drawer.”

He says that when it comes to shopping, you should stick to gifts that have a clear purpose and fit the recipient’s lifestyle.

Similarly, Chris McGuire, licensed broker and founder of Real Estate Exam Ninja says to stay away from novelty gifts, noting that these may not have lasting value or practicality. It’s essential to consider whether the humor or novelty factor outweighs their long-term usefulness or appreciation.

“While novelty or gag gifts can bring temporary laughter, they often end up collecting dust or being discarded shortly after the holiday season,” McGuire said.

Complex DIY Kits

While DIY kits can be a fun and creative gift idea, McGuire says it’s important to consider the person’s skill level and interest in the specific activity.

“Giving a complex DIY kit with intricate instructions and materials that require extensive time and effort might overwhelm or discourage the recipient,” he said. “It’s better to opt for kits that match their skill level or offer a simpler and more enjoyable crafting experience.”

Clothes Without Clues

No one likes to open a gift and discover a sweater that’s twice their size or doesn’t fit them. Unless you have the person’s exact style and size down, gifting clothes can be a risky venture, says Vasilescu. Aside from disappointing your receiver, you might also risk offending them.

Generic Gift Baskets

According to experts, pre-assembled gift baskets might look impressive, but they often lack thoughtfulness. Instead, Vasilescu recommends curating your own basket with items tailored to the recipient’s interests, from gourmet treats to cozy self-care essentials.

Avoid Mass-Produced Items

Experts also warn to steer clear of generic or impersonal items that lack a personal touch like mass-produced gifts or random knickknacks, which often lack the emotional connection that makes a gift meaningful.

Jeff Mains, finance expert and CEO of Champion Leadership Group, says to consider investing time in understanding the recipient’s interests, hobbies, or aspirations to select a thoughtful and personalized gift that reflects their uniqueness.

Expensive Yet Impersonal Presents

“Price doesn’t equal appreciation,” Vasilescu highlighted. “A lavish gift that doesn’t align with the recipient’s personality or hobbies will likely fall flat. Focus instead on meaningful gestures that show you care.”

The key, according to Mains, is to prioritize thoughtfulness over extravagance and personalization over generic offerings. He says that by focusing on items that hold practical value or sentimental meaning, you can ensure that your holiday gifts are truly appreciated while also avoiding wasting money on items that might end up unused or returned.

Gift Cards

Joe Osborn, finance and business editor at DealAid, advises against gift cards, noting they are one of the worst holiday gifts you can give.

“No matter how old you are, everyone loves unwrapping gifts during the holidays,” he explained. “And seeing an envelope with a plastic card inside to a store you might no longer even shop at might be one of the most underwhelming gift receiving experiences you might get.

“My advice: stay off the gift-card-giving train and don’t waste your money on them since they don’t arouse excitement and might not even get used.”

Subscriptions They Won’t Use

It’s easy to give in to an impulsive purchase like these because they can seem thoughtful at first. But monthly subscriptions add up rapidly and can even prove to be a financial loss if the other person doesn’t end up using them.

If you’re on the fence, experts advise considering whether the receiver of the subscription will ultimately benefit from it before committing to it as a gift.

Pricey Electronics

Paige Robinson, real estate investor and owner of House Buyers, advises against buying expensive electronics as holiday gifts.

These items can be expensive, she explains, and the recipient may not appreciate them or may not know how to use them properly. Additionally, they may be returned or exchanged. Instead, she recommends giving gifts that are more personal and thoughtful, such as handmade items, books, or experiences.

