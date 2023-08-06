Don’t Want To Retire? Here’s Why You Need a Plan Anyway

The definition of retirement has evolved over the past few decades.

While many might remember the days of working for 35 to 40 years at one company, earning a pension and retiring to a sunny location, this is no longer the norm. With the rise of remote work, people can now work from anywhere. Many businesses also offer more flexible work schedules, allowing employees to create their ideal life even if they aren’t retired.

In fact, many workers no longer plan to retire, as they love their work and want to continue working as long as they are able. While this may sound like a great way to continue to afford your lifestyle without needing to worry about saving for retirement, it’s still a good idea to have a plan in place. Here are a few important reasons to still save for retirement, even if you plan on working your entire life.

Health Reasons

The Employee Benefits Research Institute recently reported that many retirees who predicted their retirement date actually retired an average of four years and four months earlier than expected. Many of these early retirements were due to health-related issues.

While working forever seems like a great idea when you’re feeling well, getting older does come with a high risk of fragility. And if your health should fail before you are ready to retire, you’ll want to have a plan in place for when you can’t work anymore.

It’s important to have a financial plan in place if you can no longer work. This means investing in retirement accounts and having enough set aside to pay for your healthcare expenses, too.

Save on Taxes Now and Later

While continuing to work can help you fund your lifestyle indefinitely, not funding a retirement account might actually cost you money. Retirement accounts allow you to invest your income in a tax-advantaged way, lowering your income taxes now or in the future.

For example, if you max out an individual retirement account this year, you can lower your taxable income by $6,500 — or $7,500 if age 50 or older. Depending on your income tax bracket, you could save $1,000 or more in income taxes each year.

If you choose to open a Roth IRA or 401(k) account and contribute, you can save on taxes in retirement, as well. Health savings accounts allow you to use funds tax-free for medical expenses at any time, saving you another chunk of change.

Whether you choose to retire or not, saving inside retirement accounts is simply a wise move.

You Might Change Your Mind

Another reason to come up with a financial plan for retirement is that not having a plan keeps you stuck in your job. If you never save for retirement but decide one day that you no longer want to work, you won’t have the choice.

Even if you plan on working until you’re 99, it’s important to have an exit plan in place. Putting money into your retirement accounts and having a nest egg set aside just in case can help give you flexibility in retirement. This allows you to choose to keep working instead of being forced to due to lack of savings.

RMDs Might Bite You

If you’ve been diligently saving for retirement but have decided you don’t ever want to hang up your hat, you might get hit with a surprise when you hit age 73. Some retirement accounts have required minimum distributions — or RMDs — which force you to withdraw funds from your retirement account.

RMDs are in place for pre-tax retirement accounts, like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs, so that you can’t simply shelter your retirement funds forever. You must begin withdrawing funds by April 1 of the year after you turn 73. This required distribution is taxable income, too, so you might be in for a much higher tax bill than anticipated.

If you’re still working at age 73, there are some things you can do to avoid surprise RMDs.

Spend it all. In most cases, you can begin withdrawing funds from your 401(k) or IRA at age 59-and-a-half. You’ll pay taxes, but you can control your withdrawals and deplete the account by age 73. Convert it to a Roth IRA. If you want to keep your funds in a retirement account, you can rollover funds into a Roth IRA account. While you’ll still pay taxes, you won’t be forced to withdraw funds through RMDs. Only use Roth accounts. If you invest through a Roth 401(k) or Roth IRA, there are no required minimum distributions.

It’s not the worst problem in the world to have too much money in your retirement accounts, but if you don’t act, it can become an issue.

What If…?

Retirement is not required, but it’s always best to have a plan in place. Here are a few more reasons to save for retirement, even if you never plan on retiring.

Company goes out of business: If the company you’re working for goes out of business, you might be forced into retirement against your will. Sure, you could go get another job, but if you can’t find a company to take you on, you might be out of luck.

Hey, it could happen. No one plans on getting fired, but a change in management or direction by the company could result in your job being eliminated. You need a plan in place if this happens.

Hey, it could happen. No one plans on getting fired, but a change in management or direction by the company could result in your job being eliminated. You need a plan in place if this happens. A close family member needs a caretaker: Even if you’re in perfect health until you’re 100 years old, you might need to take care of a close family member as you get older. If you become a full-time caretaker, you won’t be able to keep working, so you should save money just in case.

