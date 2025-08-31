Don't Want to Overthink AI? Just Buy This ETF and Hold It.

Key Points The growing list of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks from which investors can choose may lead some to suffer from analysis paralysis, resulting in too much overthinking and not enough investing.

An ETF provides a simple, effective way to gain AI exposure.

Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple are some leading tech stocks that provide robust AI exposure.

Given all the enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) stocks right now, the thought of narrowing down the various options may feel overwhelming for some. From companies specializing in generative AI tools to semiconductors to data center infrastructure, there's no shortage of opportunities.

For those who are at a loss for which AI route to pursue, there's a simple option that provides robust, yet diversified, exposure to the booming industry: an exchange-traded fund (ETF). For these investors who prefer the ease of gaining AI exposure through an ETF, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is a great option.

Don't let the ETF's name fool you

The fact that the Invesco QQQ Trust doesn't make reference to AI in its name may keep some from recognizing it as a viable AI investment opportunity.

Available since its inception in 1999, the Invesco QQQ Trust includes the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, so it's not designed to singularly include AI stocks in the same way as other ETFs like the Roundhill Generative AI ETF. This results in the fund being loaded with tech stocks -- and it just so happens that tech stocks often provide ample AI exposure. As of June 30, tech stocks represented about 61% of the Invesco QQQ ETF.

A veritable who's who of leading AI names, the Invesco QQQ's largest position is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which represents a 9.9% weighting. A pioneer in the development of graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia plays an essential role in helping data centers ensure they have the capacity to service the high computing demands of AI. Illustrating how vast the data center business is for the semiconductor stalwart, Nvidia reported Q1 2026 revenue of $44.1 billion, of which data center sales totaled $39.1 billion.

The second- and third-largest positions in this ETF also provide exceptional AI exposure. With weightings of 8.8% and 7.3%, respectively, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) both offer leading AI tools.

Microsoft's Copilot, for example, provides better AI integration and increased usage of Microsoft's products such as Microsoft Cloud, including Azure and Intelligent Cloud. Apple, on the other hand, has growing AI exposure through Siri and its Apple Intelligence tool -- something that seems to be picking up steam.

But wait... there's more (AI) exposure to be had

Lest investors surmise that it's only tech stocks that translate to AI exposure, there are a variety of stocks found in other sectors that are also included in the fund that provide additional types of AI exposure. Even healthcare stocks, which only have a 4.8% weighting in the fund, can provide AI exposure. Intuitive Surgical, for example, is a leader in robotic surgical systems, and it offers an AI-enabled analytics tool that assembles procedural data from its da Vinci platforms to optimize clinical outcomes and training.

Similarly, consumer discretionary stocks might not scream AI exposure, but it's the second-largest sector represented in the Invesco QQQ ETF and maintains that position largely due to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which -- yes, it's a consumer discretionary stock -- is the fourth-largest position with a 5.5% weighting. The Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform provides essential infrastructure for AI computing, while Amazon has additional AI exposure through tools like Amazon Bedrock.

Is now a good time to add the Invesco QQQ Trust to your portfolio?

Sitting around and unsure of how to start down the road of investing in AI? Adding the Invesco QQQ Trust is an excellent first step to take. Moreover, there are some other alluring qualities of the fund.

For one, it won't cost an arm and a leg to hold it; the Invesco QQQ Trust has a low total expense ratio of 0.2%. And the fact that the ETF provides ample tech sector exposure provides the potential for investors to prosper from other innovations that Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, or other tech leaders may develop.

