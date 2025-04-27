Don’t Want To Invest In Stocks Right Now? Here Are 5 Good Alternatives

Have you checked your portfolio lately? On second thought, maybe hold off on taking a peek at the numbers.

It’s no surprise that with tariffs running wild on the economy, the stock market may be making some people nervous right now. While it might seem like stocks are the best and quickest way to earn some extra passive income, there are other methods for investing that you can check out until the roller-coaster ride of the global markets calms down.

Read Next: Robert Kiyosaki Is Dumping Gold and Silver: Here’s What He’s Buying Instead

Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Here are some alternatives to invest in right now instead of stocks.

Gold

According to Marcus Sturdivant Sr., advisor, managing member and chief compliance officer at The ABC Squared, the best-performing asset so far in 2025 is solid gold.

“In a turbulence-filled market, a flock to this haven has been undeniable. The asset is being added to central banks around the globe as they reduce their exposure to the U.S. dollar and debt system,” Sturdivant said.

He said that all year, gold has been trading above its short-term moving average. However, he explained that if this trend breaks, it may show a downward trend in gold. If so, investors could consider taking profits from the record levels gold has hit recently.

Find Out: How To Get a 10% Return on Investment (ROI): 10 Proven Ways

Fixed Annuities

Fixed annuities currently offer an attractive, guaranteed return between 4% and 6% for an extended period of time, according to PJ Doyle of Anchor Annuity, who said this type of investment isn’t one you can find in the stock market.

“While indexed annuities do protect your principal, you’re still left guessing with caps, participation rates and the multitude of indexes one has to pick from,” Doyle said. “Fixed annuities can guarantee a growth over a fixed period. Indexed annuities can only guarantee you won’t lose any of your principal.”

Real Estate

In Sturdivant’s view, in a market full of prospective buyers who have been waiting for guidance on the direction of rates, real estate is a smart choice at the moment. “If consumers have not exhausted their savings, the housing market is in the spring season,” he said.

James Francis of Paradigm Asset Management said that when it comes to real estate at the moment, it is all about the debt, not the equity.

“We aren’t talking about flipping your property here. Real estate debt allows you access to real estate cash flow without the exposure to the fluctuating property values,” Francis said. “These can be structured with downside protection, particularly in multifamily and senior housing where demand tends to remain stable.”

Private Credit

Gary Zimmerman, CEO and founder of Max, shared that private credit “is an emerging asset class, but one that’s rapidly growing as private capital steps in to lend where banks can’t or won’t.”

This type of investment could lead to higher yields, but be aware that there’s more risk. “Lending to YouTube content creators, subprime auto buyers or Mexican farmers can generate higher yields, albeit with higher risks and less liquidity than investment grade bonds,” Zimmerman said.

Money Market and High-Yield Savings Accounts

When it comes to either money market or high-yield savings accounts, Sturdivant recommended investors seek out online accounts that do not require a deposit of physical cash, a process which he labeled as “cumbersome.”

“The tradeoff for a lack of a physical building cost is usually higher returns and rates on high-yield accounts and CDs,” Sturdivant said. “I would not suggest going all cash, but increasing cash and placing it in one of these accounts keeps it safe and earns some interest.”

More From GOBankingRates

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Want To Invest In Stocks Right Now? Here Are 5 Good Alternatives

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.