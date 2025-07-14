Don’t Wait Until End of Year To Review Your Finances, Warns This Money Expert — Use This Midyear Checklist

We’re more than halfway through 2025. You might be looking at your financial goals and feeling a little off target. Or maybe, you’re feeling completely lost. It’s not too late to change course.

Chloe Moore is a Certified Financial Planner and runs the Instagram Financial Staples, which gives advice to those looking to improve their relationship with money.

Here are the steps Staples said to take now to help fix your finances by the end of the year.

Review Your Cash Flow

You can’t repair what you don’t know, so Staples’ first suggestion is to review your expenses in detail. She said to look at your bank account and credit card statements from the past six months and evaluate where you might be overspending.

“Be honest with yourself about bad habits you may have developed and what adjustments you need to make to get back on track,” Staples advised.

Set New Goals

The aspirations you had at the beginning of the year might need to shift — and that’s okay!

Create new goals that align with what you found in your cash flow. Staples said to think about what’s coming up in the latter half of the year and plan for expenses. She also said to start making plans to pay off any debt you may have accrued.

“After you have your big list of goals, set smaller, achievable tasks that you can do each week or month to stay on track,” Staples shared.

Track Your Progress

“What gets measured gets managed,” Staples reminded her followers. She suggested using a finance app, a spreadsheet or some other way to track your financial goals’ progress, and setting a regular time every week to check in with your status.

Every time you achieve a goal, you’re building better habits. Instead of looking at setbacks as failures, Staples said to determine how to avoid those pitfalls in the future and continue to grow.

Celebrate Small Wins

Achieving your weekly or monthly goals are worth toasting to! If you promise to set aside $20 a week and you do it all month, remember to treat yourself. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but maybe save a few dollars from your discretionary spending to reward yourself at the end of each month for the progress you’ve made.

No matter how small a step forward you’ve taken, you have to recognize that you’re not stepping backward.

“Developing a foundation of good habits gives you the discipline you need to weather future storms,” Staples said.

