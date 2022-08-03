Don't Underestimate the Market as an Inflation Hedge, Earnings From Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, AMD, Ametek and More 

In this weekly insights, we provide thoughts on the macro backdrop.

MACRO BACKDROP

Did the Fed just cancel the recession?

Last week was an important week for macroeconomic data-points. Early in the week we got the 2Q22 GDP update that showed that GDP contracted 0.9% (annualized) vs. expectations for 0.4% growth. This was the second consecutive quarter of GDP decline implying a recession (although there is now a debate around the definition as the government conveniently revised it prior to the GDP print).

Subsequently, the Fed increased the fed funds rate by 75bp, which was in-line with expectations, but more importantly backed off from the previous aggressive language for further hikes, referring to the current rate environment of 2.25-2.5% as neutral. This caused the 10Y treasury to drop to ~2.6% from as high as 3.5% which is a meaningful change, especially for rate-sensitive sectors such as technology.

There are two main takeaways for the market from these two data points:

Investors now believe that the Fed is not willing to let the economy go into a deep recession, which is what it would take to combat inflation. Consequently, rates (e.g. 10Y) > 4% are increasingly less likely, at least in the near term

If the Fed is not going to aggressively increase rates, the worry about inflation is back on, while the risk of a deep recession has subsided

How can the market be down only <15% if we are in a recession

We believe that investors don't appreciate the fact that the corporate earnings and consequently the market, act as an inflation hedge, outside of a deep recession.How does this work? Simple. In an inflationary environment most companies will grow revenue (unless they have specific issues) and the good quality companies will be able to grow earnings and offset inflation. It is important for investors to distinguish between nominal (not adjusted for inflation) vs. real (adjusted for inflation) growth.

As an example, Microsoft is expected to grow revenue at a double digit rate for FY23, so even if we assume HSD inflation, Microsoft would deliver real revenue and earnings growth. Another example is Ametek, an industrial technology company we closely follow, reported organic growth of 12% and operating income growth of 15% for 2Q22. The company discloses price vs. cost inflation and was able to realize margin improvement from price/cost spread i.e. prices were up 6% while costs were up 5% (100bp spread).

On the contrary, we hear of many financial companies pointing to strong consumer spending, or even retail (e.g. Walmart) expects 2Q comps growth of 6% and 2H of growth of 3%, but most of this is purely inflation. It is important to keep in mind that in some cases this growth will not flow to the bottom line (e.g., Walmart expects earnings decline of 10-12% for the full year).

This dynamic does not necessarily mean booming markets, but provides a support, which is why we believe that the market is not down as much as we would expect it to be given the slurry of negative macroeconomic data-points. This dynamic is especially relevant in an environment where investors are sitting on high levels of cash vs. equity that compare to the 08/09 recession (for detail refer to our last week's Weekly Insights).

DIVERGING TRENDS BETWEEN INDUSTRIAL AND CONSUMER TECH

The one dynamic that stood out to us this earnings season is the divergence between consumer technology and industrial technology earnings. Technology sector is generally considered to be driven by secular drivers. During downturns growth may slow and companies may pause hiring, but growth trends generally remain positive. This has been the case with industrial technology companies that reported earnings thus far, but not the case with consumer tech where many companies are guiding to negative growth and cutting their workforce by 20+%.

Consumer technology earnings are starting to reveal cracks in many business models. Ad-tech spending has been weak due to tough post-pandemic comps and weak macro, but we fear that there is more to some of these stories (e.g., competitors, lack of innovation, lack of technology etc.). Many growth companies are not growing any more and many, instead of moving towards profitability, are moving towards unprofitability.

Some of these are fixable but some may require heavy lifting. Below are three broad categories:

Tough comps due to pandemic and weak macro - fixable. Examples here are e-commerce, add spending (Amazon, Shopify, Google?)

Increased competition masked by the pandemic - not easily fixable. Examples here is social media and streaming (Snap, Meta, Netflix)

Are some of these really tech? Or end-markets that use technology previously capturing tech multiples? Examples here are Robinhood (vs. IBKR or Charles Schwab), Netflix (vs. Disney) and many more

On the contrary, earnings from industrial/enterprise technology have been very solid with most companies that reported thus far growing at 10%+ rates. While some may be below high expectations (e.g., apparently investors were expecting more than 60%yoy 3Q22 growth for AMD), the results are solid on an absolute basis.

As an example, all public cloud vendors reported growth >30%yoy in CY2Q22, despite weak macro. While this may have decelerated from CY1Q22 by few hundred basis points, and in some cases may have been below expectations, we consider it to be impressive.

While many industrial technology companies have not reported yet, and some of the more innovative ones, such as Snowflake and Cloudflare, have less broad customer bases compared to the mega-cap tech names, which could result in earnings volatility, earnings data-points and stock reactions have been encouraging and we believe investors should be using any pull back as entry points.

Lastly, it is important to note that investors are in the process of significantly lowering their expectations due to the weak macro, and consequently 2023 could be a year of very easy comps.

