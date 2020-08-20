Don’t Touch These 3 Chinese Tech Stocks

The collapse of Luckin Coffee earlier this year caused many investors to become darkly skeptical of Chinese stocks. And the passage of a new Senate bill in May that could force Chinese companies to delist their stocks if they don't comply with new regulations exacerbated that pressure.

Faced with these issues, investors need to be more selective with Chinese stocks. Today, I'll highlight three Chinese stocks investors should avoid: Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO), Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM), and iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ).

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Secoo

Luxury e-tailer Secoo went public at $13 in Sept. 2016, but it now trades at less than $3 a share. In its IPO filing, Secoo claimed it was "Asia's largest online integrated upscale products and services platform" by GMV (gross merchandise volume), or the value of all goods sold on its marketplace.

That claim, which was based on a report from the controversial research firm Frost & Sullivan, immediately raised red flags because Secoo generated a tiny amount of GMV compared to e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com.

Secoo's filing also included an unexplained gap between its "registered" and "active" customers, and indicated it was about to run out of cash prior to its IPO. Those issues all convinced investors to stay away from the stock.

Secoo's revenue and net income rose 28% and 4%, respectively, in fiscal 2019. But in the first quarter of 2020, its revenue declined 14%, and it posted a net loss -- even as Alibaba and JD continued to generate double-digit growth in revenue and profits. Therefore, it doesn't make any sense to invest in this shady e-commerce underdog when the market leaders are growing at much faster rates.

2. Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile went public at $14 a share six years ago, but its stock now trades at about $2. Cheetah produces a wide range of mobile apps and games for Chinese and overseas users, including Clean Master, CM Browser, CM Locker, and Piano Tiles 2.

Image source: Getty Images.

Cheetah initially impressed investors with its double-digit revenue and earnings growth, but its stock collapsed after Facebook and Alphabet's Google cut ties with Cheetah over allegations of ad fraud. Both companies claimed Cheetah was injecting background clicks on devices to claim credit and ad revenue for app installations that didn't originate from its own apps.

Facebook barred Cheetah from its ad network, while Google booted Cheetah from its ad network and Play Store. That one-two punch caused Cheetah's revenue and adjusted earnings to plunge 28% and 71%, respectively, last year. Analysts expect its revenue to tumble another 35% this year and result in a net loss.

To stay afloat, Cheetah divested its higher-growth live video streaming business and its stake in ByteDance to raise cash and expand its new AI-related robotics business -- but that unit remains unprofitable. Cheetah's apps are still available in China, but competition from Alibaba, Tencent, and other bigger companies could finish off its struggling domestic business.

3. iQiyi

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) spun off iQiyi, one of the top video streaming platforms in China, in an IPO two years ago. iQiyi's revenue rose 52% in 2018, but decelerated to 16% growth in 2019 and just 7% in the first half of 2020. Its net losses also widened annually during all three periods.

iQiyi's slowdown can be attributed to competition from Tencent Video, Alibaba's Youku Tudou, and Bilibili, as well as sluggish ad spending in China. iQiyi expects that slowdown to continue with 0%-6% revenue growth in the third quarter.

Those weaknesses already made iQiyi a wobbly investment, but the prolific short seller Muddy Waters -- which correctly identified Luckin Coffee's fraudulent practices before its stock crashed -- also accused iQiyi of fraud earlier this year.

Muddy Waters and Wolfpack Research claimed iQiyi inflated its revenue by up to 44% and its user numbers by as much as 60%. Last quarter, iQiyi disclosed that those accusations had triggered an SEC probe into its accounting practices.

iQiyi is still trading about a dollar above its IPO price, but it could quickly lose its footing if the SEC probe forces the company to restate its financials. That trouble would also likely take down Baidu, which relies heavily on iQiyi's revenue growth to offset its declining ad revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Baidu

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Baidu wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Leo Sun owns shares of Baidu, Facebook, and JD.com. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Baidu, Bilibili, Facebook, JD.com, and Luckin Coffee Inc. The Motley Fool recommends iQiyi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.