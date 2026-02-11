Markets

Don't Tap Your IRA Early to Buy a Home in Today's Market

February 11, 2026 — 10:53 pm EST

Written by Maurie Backman for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Given that home prices today remain elevated and mortgage rates are high as well, buying a place of your own could be an extremely difficult prospect. And if you have money sitting in an IRA, you may be tempted to raid that account to make a home purchase possible.

Normally, IRA withdrawals taken before age 59 1/2 incur a 10% early withdrawal penalty. But that penalty is waived if you withdraw up to $10,000 to purchase a first-time home.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A house with a large front lawn.

Image source: Getty Images.

Hitting up your IRA might seem like a good bet if you're struggling to make a down payment on a house today. But in today's market, it doesn't make sense.

The median existing-home sale price in December was $405,400, per the National Association of Realtors. If you're trying to make a 20% down payment to avoid private mortgage insurance, you need to come up with roughly $81,000 for a typical home today.

Even if you're aiming for a 5% down payment, you'll need around $20,000. If you and a spouse each have an IRA, you could get $20,000 penalty-free out of those accounts. But then you'll be left with a huge mortgage you might struggle to keep up with. You might also risk ending up underwater on your mortgage if home prices plummet.

Plus, every dollar you take out of your IRA is a dollar you can't invest. And that could leave you with a huge savings shortfall once you actually retire.

It's incredibly frustrating to feel like you need to keep putting off homeownership. But you're much better off waiting until you can cover your down payment without having to raid your retirement savings. And doing so may not even solve the problem of affordability, even if you're technically able to eke out a down payment.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.