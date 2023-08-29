Don’t Sleep on These 3 Battery Stocks That Will Mint Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Trends come and go in the dynamic realm of investing. However, certain sectors offer more than just fleeting opportunities. Battery stocks are increasingly becoming the linchpin of the modern energy equation, promising technological progress and attractive returns for savvy investors. Hence, every investor wants a piece of the action and is actively looking for battery stocks to buy.

The demand for efficient and durable batteries is skyrocketing as the world shifts from traditional energy sources and speeds towards electrification. So, if you’re pondering where to park your capital next, consider the surge in battery stocks.

With the ever-growing emphasis on renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs), these stocks are poised to shine even brighter. As we traverse this charged landscape, remember: it’s not just about powering devices; it’s about fueling the future. Dive in and illuminate why battery stocks could light up your investment portfolio.

Albemarle (ALB)

Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com

In the realm of battery stocks, few names resonate as profoundly as Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). As demand for EVs and renewable energy solutions continues upward, Albemarle has firmly established its presence in the sector.

Yet, this stalwart has faced a challenging landscape recently, with its shares yielding a negative return of nearly 12% year-to-date (YTD). But investors should glance beyond that immediate setback. Dive deeper, and you’ll find a company flexing its muscles.

Albemarle recently revealed a staggering 60% surge in net sales for the second quarter of 2023, boasting revenues of $2.37 billion. The narrative gets even more compelling. Despite the downturn in its stock price, the company’s underlying financials remain robust. Notably, Albemarle’s net income for June 2023 stood at a hearty $650 million. It surpassed EPS expectations by 62%. Additionally, headlines surrounding Albemarle’s recent endeavors showcase its strategic vision.

From acquiring a stake in Patriot Battery Metals to amending its joint venture deal with Mineral Resources, Albemarle is making calculated moves. Also worth noting is the buzz around Exxon’s (NYSE:XOM) potential lithium supply partnership and the amended deal with Mineral Resources positions Albemarle in a strategic nexus of the lithium market.

So, Albemarle undoubtedly demands attention from those looking for battery stocks to buy. Amidst volatile lithium prices and fluctuating market dynamics, Albemarle is thriving, navigating the currents with confidence and agility.

With its recent rally after the impressive Q2 earnings and an updated optimistic full-year outlook, Albemarle has garnered significant attention. It’s clear that Albemarle is more than just a fleeting headline. It’s a frontrunner in the battery sector evolution.

QuantumScape (QS)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock

In the ever-evolving world of battery stocks, QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is rapidly solidifying its position as a front-runner. Despite being in the pre-revenue phase, it showcases a promising trajectory with a YTD return of an impressive 28%. While its recent Q2 2023 financials indicate a net income loss of $116.5 million, representing a year-over-year (YOY) improvement of approximately 23%. Similarly, its operating income improved by 29%, reflecting the company’s dedication and progressive moves in the sector.

Notably, QuantumScape has been making significant corporate adjustments. By appointing Siva Sivaram, formerly of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), as president, the company demonstrates its dedication to experienced leadership.

Furthermore, QuantumScape recently priced a $300 million share offering as part of its growth strategy. Such a move inevitably causes a temporary dip in its share value. Yet, it’s worth noting that the company’s stock reached its highest point since August of the previous year in July, driven by the momentum following its earnings report. Moreover, with QuantumScape’s financial foresight, it confidently projects a cash runway extending to the latter half of 2025.

Investors seeking robust battery stocks to buy should keep QuantumScape on their radar. Amidst fluctuations and challenges, it exhibits resilience, adaptability, and a clear vision for the future. As the battery market surges, there’s every reason to believe QuantumScape will be at its forefront.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Source: madamF / Shutterstock.com

In the dynamic landscape of battery stocks, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) finds itself navigating through some choppy waters this year.

The latest financial results are not particularly noteworthy. In June 2023, the reported revenue was $2.05 billion, reflecting a 21% drop from the previous year. Additionally, the net income stood at $580.2 million, a decrease of 32% compared to the prior year.

Despite these challenges, other aspects merit attention. SQM reported a record sales volume, reflecting strong demand. However, its Q2 profit was impacted by declining lithium prices.

While Azure Minerals (OTCMKTS:AZRMF) turned down SQM’s hefty $585 million takeover bid, an optimistic twist surfaced with SQM and LG Energy sealing a promising long-term supply deal for refined lithium products. This move seems timely, given the buzz around potential lithium shortages in the face of soaring EV demand. Furthermore, with Chile predicting a lithium surplus by 2025 and Codelco’s chairman stressing the need for a swift partnership deal with SQM, the company appears poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Indeed, in the electrifying world of battery stocks to buy, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is one to watch.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Don’t Sleep on These 3 Battery Stocks That Will Mint Millionaires appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.