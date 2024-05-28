News & Insights

Personal Finance

Don’t Sleep on Millennials in Client Adoption

May 28, 2024 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Don’t Sleep on Millennials in Client Adoption

While the looming demographic shift to millennials is upon the RIA community the question of which actions to take is something completely different. A massive generational wealth transfer is on the horizon, yet numerous firms find it challenging to transition from acknowledgment to action. 

 

Broadridge's "2024 Financial Advisor Marketing Trends Report" indicates that 78 percent of advisors target baby boomers due to their considerable wealth, but Cerulli Associates reveal that fewer than 20 percent of affluent investors retain their parent's financial advisors, underscoring a significant potential loss or opportunity.

 

To ready my firm for next-gen clients, I emphasize technology that boosts operational efficiency and client interaction. Investing in technology not only draws next-gen clients but also makes the firm more enduring and future-proof, ultimately resulting in higher valuations or a more robust business.

Finsum: Even millennials want a personal touch in their financial advice, but integrating technology will help you deliver optimally.

  • advisors
  • client adoption
  • millennials
  • practice management

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.