Don’t Sleep on Millennials in Client Adoption

While the looming demographic shift to millennials is upon the RIA community the question of which actions to take is something completely different. A massive generational wealth transfer is on the horizon, yet numerous firms find it challenging to transition from acknowledgment to action.

Broadridge's "2024 Financial Advisor Marketing Trends Report" indicates that 78 percent of advisors target baby boomers due to their considerable wealth, but Cerulli Associates reveal that fewer than 20 percent of affluent investors retain their parent's financial advisors, underscoring a significant potential loss or opportunity.

To ready my firm for next-gen clients, I emphasize technology that boosts operational efficiency and client interaction. Investing in technology not only draws next-gen clients but also makes the firm more enduring and future-proof, ultimately resulting in higher valuations or a more robust business.

Finsum: Even millennials want a personal touch in their financial advice, but integrating technology will help you deliver optimally.

