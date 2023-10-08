Don’t Shop at Publix on This Day of the Week

Publix is one of the biggest employee-owned supermarket chains in the United States, with nearly 1,400 stores located throughout the southeastern part of the country.

The food retailer also has been frequently listed as one of the best places to shop when it comes to customer satisfaction. This makes sense, considering how much Publix focuses on quality, affordability and freshness in its wide variety of products.

If you’re lucky enough to live near a Publix store, chances are you’ve shopped there a time or two. But whether or not the supermarket is frequently on your list of go-to places for groceries, what you might not know is that certain days are better than others to shop at this store.

Here are the best — and worst — days of the week to go shopping at Publix.

Worst Days To Shop at Publix: Weekends

Like many grocery stores, Publix tends to get extremely busy on Saturdays and Sundays. So, if you’re looking to avoid the lines and have a calmer shopping experience, you’re better off skipping these days.

“Saturday is the worst day to shop, and Sunday is a close runner-up,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com. “You’ll be battling the weekend crowds and empty shelves. You’re less likely to walk away with all the best BOGO deals that were released a few days prior. On Sundays, Publix gets packed with parents shopping for school lunches for the upcoming week.”

There are also more specific times during these days that you might want to avoid going to Publix, such as during the evening or on a Sunday morning.

“The worst times to go to Publix, in my experience, are when it’s really busy,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “These tend to be at lunch times during the week and 6 p.m.; Saturday mornings and Sunday evenings also tend to be very busy.”

Best Days To Shop at Publix: Wednesday or Thursday

If you’re trying to avoid the crowds and still score some great deals, try going to Publix on a Wednesday or Thursday. Just try to avoid going right after work as other people might have the same idea.

Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com, said, “At Publix, like most grocery stores, there is a weekly sale cycle. The sales cycle at Publix resets on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Both of these days are great to shop to get the last of previous sales and take advantage of new sales as well.”

Cid added, “The best day to shop is the morning of the first day of the new Publix ad. Publix is unique in that its new weekly ads don’t fall on a weekend. Publix new weekly ads start on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on your location. You typically won’t get the weekend crowds; but, if you are interested in any BOGO deals, you should shop the morning of the first day of the ad to ensure items you want don’t go out of stock.”

Strategies To Save Money and Time at Publix

While Publix is known for its great deals and low all-around prices, you can still save more money — and time — by planning your shopping trip strategically. Here are just a few:

Use the rewards program. “Save money by using the Publix rewards program and their app,” Lieberman said. “They send you digital coupons. You don’t need to remember anything; they automatically pull them up for you at check out.”

Take advantage of 2-for-1 deals. Publix frequently has buy-one-get-one, or 2-for-1, deals for even greater savings. Keep an eye out for these as you add things to your shopping cart.

Publix frequently has buy-one-get-one, or 2-for-1, deals for even greater savings. Keep an eye out for these as you add things to your shopping cart. Shop in the early morning. “No matter what day of the week you shop, the earlier in the morning, the better,” Cid said. “Not only will you beat the crowds, but you’ll have the best pick of fresh produce and meats as well.”

“No matter what day of the week you shop, the earlier in the morning, the better,” Cid said. “Not only will you beat the crowds, but you’ll have the best pick of fresh produce and meats as well.” Use the Publix app. “To find out what’s on sale, download the Publix app to see the store circulars or sign up to receive them through email on your next trip,” Landau said. “This can help you plan out a shopping list, helping you stick to the savings wherever possible without going over your budget.”

“To find out what’s on sale, download the Publix app to see the store circulars or sign up to receive them through email on your next trip,” Landau said. “This can help you plan out a shopping list, helping you stick to the savings wherever possible without going over your budget.” Combine coupons. Publix lets you combine coupons from certain manufacturers for additional savings. You can either use digital or printable coupons to increase your savings. “If you have a printable coupon and digital coupon for a BOGO free item,” Cid said, “you can have coupons apply to both (including the free one) to lower the total even more.”

Publix lets you combine coupons from certain manufacturers for additional savings. You can either use digital or printable coupons to increase your savings. “If you have a printable coupon and digital coupon for a BOGO free item,” Cid said, “you can have coupons apply to both (including the free one) to lower the total even more.” Use rebate apps for additional savings. “Check your rebate apps like Ibotta and Fetch before you shop for any cash-back offers that match with the store sales to double your savings,” Cid said.

