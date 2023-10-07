Don’t Shop at Dollar General on This Day of the Week

Founded in 1939, Dollar General is a staple in many Americans’ lives as it offers low prices on a large variety of everyday goods. It’s also extremely accessible. In fact, something like 75% of the American population lives within 5 miles of one of the nearly 19,000 Dollar General stores located across the country.

Despite its accessibility and affordability, there are certain days of the week when you might want to avoid going to Dollar General. This is because, like other popular discount stores, this retailer has certain days in which it’s busier or more crowded than others. Along with this, certain days of the week may have more limited inventory than others.

With that in mind, these are the best and worst days of the week to shop at Dollar General.

Worst Days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

It may come as no surprise that the worst days to shop at Dollar General tend to be on the weekend.

“Fridays and Saturdays can be the most challenging days to shop at Dollar General,” said Andrew Latham, a certified financial planner and Director of Content at SuperMoney.com.

“These days tend to be busier, as many people are preparing for the weekend or are doing their weekly shopping. The aisles might be more crowded, and there’s a higher likelihood that some high-demand items might be out of stock.”

But Sundays may not be much better.

“The worst day to shop is on Sunday,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.com. “While the new ad is released on Sunday, you’re more likely to face a busy store with long lines and cleared shelves.”

Mac Steer, Owner and Director at Simify, seconded this by saying, “Sunday is usually a day where people are out for the weekend and want to get their shopping done as soon as possible, so they’ll be in a rush. They may not be able to find what they’re looking for, or they’ll be frustrated about having to wait in line.”

Best Days: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

During the middle of the week when everyone is busy with work or school might be the best times to go to Dollar General. This does depend on where you live, however.

“It varies depending on the location, but the best days to shop at Dollar General are typically Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” said Latham.

“You can expect fewer crowds on those days, which means a more relaxed shopping experience. Plus, by midweek, most stores have restocked popular items that may have sold out over the busy weekend.”

More Ways To Save Money (and Time)

Looking to save money or time at Dollar General? Here are some tips for doing just that.

Shop with Coupons

If you don’t mind the crowds, you might actually benefit from shopping at Dollar General on Saturdays. This is because Saturdays tend to mean coupons for additional discounts.

“Every Saturday, Dollar General offers a $5 off $25 deal through their app that is only valid on Saturdays,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.

“Since this coupon is only valid on Saturdays, be sure to stock up on any seasonal items that may go out of stock during this time as well, such as Halloween and winter holiday decor.”

Cid added, “This coupon is loaded every week into shoppers’ digital accounts and can be used with additional coupons to maximize savings. It’s essential to visit your Dollar General in the morning to avoid the weekend rush and cleared shelves.”

You can also stack multiple coupons at Dollar General to save even more money. And if your coupons are worth more than whatever it is you’re buying, the retailer will apply the excess amount toward the rest of your shopping cart.

Check Out Seasonal Decor

Dollar General often has discounted seasonal decor that you can purchase well in advance of the upcoming holiday season.

“Shop seasonal decor at Dollar General for great prices at $5 or less,” suggested Cid. “Candles, indoor and outdoor decor, tableware, and crafts are a true bang for your buck. Even better, hold off and shop the after season clearance sale to score these same seasonal items for 75% off.”

Pick Up Items from the Dollar Deal Section

Like other dollar stores, certain items aren’t actually a dollar at Dollar General — but many still are.

“Shop Dollar General’s Dollar Deal section to find true deals for no more than $1.00,” said Cid. “Your dollar goes far in the $1.00 section where you’ll find name brand cleaning supplies like Ajax 12.6 oz dish soap for only $1, as well as a 4-pack of Scott toilet paper for no more than $1. If you have a coupon, you can possibly even get some products for free.”

But be sure to double-check the quality and quantity of whatever it is you’re purchasing to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

“The lure of the $1 price tag is tempting, [but] always assess the product’s quality and size,” said Latham. “Sometimes, buying in bulk from larger stores or choosing a different brand can offer better value for your money.”

Join Dollar General’s Digital Coupons Program

Dollar General has a digital coupons program that makes it easier to score the best discounts via coupons without having to print them off.

“Join the DG Digital Coupons program,” said Latham. “By doing so, you can clip digital coupons directly to your account, leading to instant savings at the checkout.”

Shop Around

Even though Dollar General’s low prices might draw you in, there are still other places worth checking out for your everyday shopping needs.

“I think the best advice I can give is to shop around and get an idea of what kind of product you want and how much it costs at different stores before heading over to Dollar General,” said Steer. “That way, you’ll know if they’re selling something at a good price or not, and whether or not it makes sense for them to be selling it there.”

