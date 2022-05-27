Don’t Settle! The Success of Self-Advocacy in Advancing Women’s Wellness

In honor of Women’s Health Month, the Women in Nasdaq (WIN) employee resource group and Nasdaq-listed Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) partnered to discuss improving women’s wellness with Dr. Brooke Faught, women’s health nurse practitioner, and Carli Lloyd, former professional soccer legend. Among discussions of women’s health, activism and work/life balance was a common need for self-advocacy when driving change for women everywhere.

Be Your Own Advocate

Dr. Faught, a board-certified women’s health nurse practitioner with specialty training in female sexual health, found success advocating for her patients by speaking up. She describes her practice as “selling self-advocacy” and encourages women to be their own best advocates when it comes to their needs.

As part of her work advocating for women’s health, Dr. Faught teamed up with Agile Therapeutics, a forward-thinking women’s healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of women today.

She highlighted Agile’s concrete commitment to diversity and inclusion, reflected in their published research.

“Every woman across the globe, no matter your background, has gynecologic, pelvic and sexual health needs…that is something I’ve seen with Agile,” said Faught.

Be Confrontational

Lloyd echoed the need for self-advocacy in women, reflecting on her fight for equal pay between the women’s and men’s U.S. national soccer teams.

Pay equity in U.S. soccer has been a long and complicated battle that boiled over when the women’s team won consecutive World Cups in 2015 and 2019. While the men’s team did not perform as well, they were given more prize money and paid more overall.

Just days after the WIN panel took place, the New York Times reported that the women’s and men’s teams reached a deal. After six years of fighting against pay discrimination, women and men on U.S. national soccer teams will receive equal pay and share prize money.

“[This experience] has given all of us more confidence to speak up, to question the way we are being treated,” said Lloyd, who added, “It doesn’t matter if it’s salary, benefits or healthcare.”

Lloyd emphasized that her team’s victory came in part from gradual efforts to be more confrontational.

“The more that I went to people straight away…I became a little more comfortable with it, [being confrontational] instilled more confidence in me,” said Lloyd.

She advises all women to speak up when things don’t add up and say something when they think they are being taken advantage of.

“It’s about having the confidence to advocate for yourself,” Lloyd said.

Be You

Both Faught and Lloyd discussed a common obstacle for many women in the workforce: the stigma against balancing work, family and individual passions. Dr. Faught, a mother of three, a teacher and nurse practitioner, and Lloyd, a hopeful mother and minority soccer club owner, claimed women can—and should—have it all.

They emphasized that the key to having it all is balance. Lloyd specifically emphasized mental health. Knowing that life will throw curveballs and present obstacles, Lloyd advocates for self-awareness and good mental wellness.

“You have to have inner self-happiness…it’s about navigating those emotions and that particular moment in time.” Lloyd said, “If our inner selves are not happy, there is no one else around us that can make us happy.”

The panel concluded by emphasizing the need for women to self-advocate to advance women’s wellness. They reinforced that when women feel uncomfortable or awkward, to push through those feelings and say something.

“In the end, you end up promoting good,” said Faught.