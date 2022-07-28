Don't Race Out To Buy Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Universal Insurance Holdings' shares before the 1st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.77 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Universal Insurance Holdings has a trailing yield of 6.7% on the current stock price of $11.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Universal Insurance Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Universal Insurance Holdings distributed an unsustainably high 173% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without extenuating circumstances, we'd consider the dividend at risk of a cut.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Universal Insurance Holdings's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 33% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Universal Insurance Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.2% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Universal Insurance Holdings is already paying out 173% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Is Universal Insurance Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are in decline and Universal Insurance Holdings is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

Having said that, if you're looking at this stock without much concern for the dividend, you should still be familiar of the risks involved with Universal Insurance Holdings. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Universal Insurance Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

