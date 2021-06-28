Don't Race Out To Buy Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Sysco's shares on or after the 1st of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 23rd of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.80 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sysco has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $77.04. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sysco's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Sysco reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Sysco didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year it paid out 56% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SYY Historic Dividend June 28th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Sysco reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Sysco has increased its dividend at approximately 6.5% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Sysco got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First, it's not great to see the company paying a dividend despite being loss-making over the last year. On the plus side, the dividend was covered by free cash flow." It's not that we think Sysco is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Sysco don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Be aware that Sysco is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

