Don't Race Out To Buy Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of May.

Pacific Premier Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.33 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.32 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $44.03. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Pacific Premier Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pacific Premier Bancorp paid out 99% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PPBI Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Pacific Premier Bancorp's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Pacific Premier Bancorp has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past two years.

To Sum It Up

Is Pacific Premier Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have not grown at all and Pacific Premier Bancorp is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Pacific Premier Bancorp don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 5 warning signs for Pacific Premier Bancorp (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

