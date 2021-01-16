Don't Race Out To Buy nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 21st of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 5th of February.

nVent Electric's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.70 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, nVent Electric has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $24.26. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether nVent Electric can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. nVent Electric reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. Considering the lack of profitability, we also need to check if the company generated enough cash flow to cover the dividend payment. If nVent Electric didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NVT Historic Dividend January 16th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. nVent Electric was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. nVent Electric's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were two years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

Final Takeaway

Has nVent Electric got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering nVent Electric as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for nVent Electric (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

