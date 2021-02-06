Don't Race Out To Buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 11th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

Helmerich & Payne's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Helmerich & Payne stock has a trailing yield of around 3.8% on the current share price of $26.27. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Helmerich & Payne's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Helmerich & Payne's dividend is not well covered by earnings, as the company lost money last year. This is not a sustainable state of affairs, so it would be worth investigating if earnings are expected to recover. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Over the last year it paid out 65% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HP Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Helmerich & Payne reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Helmerich & Payne has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Helmerich & Payne? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Bottom line: Helmerich & Payne has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that being said, if you're still considering Helmerich & Payne as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Helmerich & Payne (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

