Don't Race Out To Buy Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hawaiian Electric Industries' shares before the 19th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Hawaiian Electric Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $44.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Hawaiian Electric Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out 63% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 188%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Hawaiian Electric Industries paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Hawaiian Electric Industries's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HE Historic Dividend May 14th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Hawaiian Electric Industries, with earnings per share up 6.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend at approximately 0.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hawaiian Electric Industries for the upcoming dividend? Hawaiian Electric Industries is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 188% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Hawaiian Electric Industries don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hawaiian Electric Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

