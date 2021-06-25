Don't Race Out To Buy Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

It looks like Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Franchise Group's shares on or after the 30th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.50 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Franchise Group has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $36.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Franchise Group paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Franchise Group didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 26% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Franchise Group reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

Franchise Group also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Franchise Group has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Franchise Group? It's hard to get used to Franchise Group paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. Bottom line: Franchise Group has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Franchise Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Franchise Group that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

