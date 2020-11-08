Don't Race Out To Buy FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 13th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

FedNat Holding's upcoming dividend is US$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.36 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that FedNat Holding has a trailing yield of 7.1% on the current share price of $5.07. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether FedNat Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. FedNat Holding paid a dividend last year despite being unprofitable. This might be a one-off event, but it's not a sustainable state of affairs in the long run.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. FedNat Holding reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. FedNat Holding has delivered an average of 4.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Has FedNat Holding got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's definitely not great to see that it paid a dividend despite reporting a loss last year. Worse, the general trend in its earnings looks negative in recent times. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

So if you're still interested in FedNat Holding despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for FedNat Holding you should be aware of.

