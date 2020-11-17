Don't Race Out To Buy Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 23rd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

Falcon Minerals's next dividend payment will be US$0.065 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.10 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Falcon Minerals has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $2.28. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Falcon Minerals distributed an unsustainably high 193% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Falcon Minerals fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FLMN Historic Dividend November 18th 2020

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Falcon Minerals's earnings per share plummeted 76% over the past year,which is rarely good news for the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Falcon Minerals has seen its dividend decline 67% per annum on average over the past two years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Falcon Minerals for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. What's more, Falcon Minerals is paying out a majority of its earnings and over half its free cash flow. It's hard to say if the business has the financial resources and time to turn things around without cutting the dividend. It's not that we think Falcon Minerals is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Falcon Minerals don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Falcon Minerals (including 1 which is concerning).

