Don't Race Out To Buy EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, EnLink Midstream investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.45 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that EnLink Midstream has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of $11.06. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether EnLink Midstream has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. EnLink Midstream distributed an unsustainably high 118% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether EnLink Midstream generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's good to see that while EnLink Midstream's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by EnLink Midstream's 26% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. EnLink Midstream has seen its dividend decline 5.7% per annum on average over the past eight years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy EnLink Midstream for the upcoming dividend? It's not a great combination to see a company with earnings in decline and paying out 118% of its profits, which could imply the dividend may be at risk of being cut in the future. Yet cashflow was much stronger, which makes us wonder if there are some large timing issues in EnLink Midstream's cash flows, or perhaps the company has written down some assets aggressively, reducing its income. It's not that we think EnLink Midstream is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of EnLink Midstream don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Be aware that EnLink Midstream is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

