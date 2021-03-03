Don't Race Out To Buy Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of March.

Compass Minerals International's next dividend payment will be US$0.72 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.88 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Compass Minerals International has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $64.99. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Compass Minerals International distributed an unsustainably high 168% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 110% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends last year, which is outside the comfort zone for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want look more closely here.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Compass Minerals International's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CMP Historic Dividend March 4th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Compass Minerals International's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 18% a year over the previous five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Compass Minerals International has increased its dividend at approximately 6.3% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Compass Minerals International is already paying out 168% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

Final Takeaway

Is Compass Minerals International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Not only are earnings per share declining, but Compass Minerals International is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Compass Minerals International.

Although, if you're still interested in Compass Minerals International and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Compass Minerals International (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

