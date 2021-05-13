Don't Race Out To Buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Chevron's shares on or after the 18th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.34 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$5.36 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Chevron has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current share price of $107.37. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Chevron lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Chevron didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 386% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Chevron is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Chevron reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Chevron has delivered an average of 6.4% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Chevron worth buying for its dividend? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Chevron.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Chevron don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Chevron you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

