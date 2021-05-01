Don't Race Out To Buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 6th of May will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of May.

Capitol Federal Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.085 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.47 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.6% on its current stock price of $12.925. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Capitol Federal Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. It paid out 77% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CFFN Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Capitol Federal Financial's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.1% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.4% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Capitol Federal Financial for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Capitol Federal Financial don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Capitol Federal Financial (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.