Don't Race Out To Buy Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 19th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of December.

Argo Group International Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.31 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.24 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Argo Group International Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $40.88. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Argo Group International Holdings lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ARGO Historic Dividend November 14th 2020

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Argo Group International Holdings was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Argo Group International Holdings has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

Has Argo Group International Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's hard to get past the idea of Argo Group International Holdings paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year - especially when the general trend in its earnings also looks to be negative. Argo Group International Holdings doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Argo Group International Holdings as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example - Argo Group International Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

