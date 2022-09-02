Don't Race Out To Buy Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Just Because It's Going Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Amcor investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.48 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Amcor has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of $12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Amcor has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Amcor paid out 90% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 72% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while Amcor's dividends were not well covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company continues paying out such a high percentage of its profits, the dividend could be at risk if business turns sour.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:AMCR Historic Dividend September 2nd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Amcor earnings per share are up 2.1% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Amcor's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were three years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Amcor worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share have been growing slowly, Amcor is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of its earnings. However it did pay out a lower percentage of its cashflow. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Amcor.

Although, if you're still interested in Amcor and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Amcor you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

