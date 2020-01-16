Don’t Put Too Much Stock in the January Barometer

WeÃ¢ÂÂre now two weeks into January 2020, and it has been a great couple of weeks on Wall Street.

It has been so good, in fact, that the S&P 500 has hit a new all-time intraday high each of the past five trading days. This is fantastic news, but it may not be as fantastic as many in the financial media are making it out to be.

The January Barometer

This time of year, stock market prognosticators always start talking about the Ã¢ÂÂJanuary barometer,Ã¢ÂÂ which is the idea that Ã¢ÂÂas January goes, so goes the rest of the year.Ã¢ÂÂ Yale Hirsch popularized the idea of the January barometer in 1972 when he first published The Stock TraderÃ¢ÂÂs Almanac.

LetÃ¢ÂÂs get this out of the way up front: we are somewhat skeptical of almanac investing.

Ostensibly, the January barometer looks at the entire month of January, but many analysts like to break things down even further by only looking at the first week of trading in January. For example, BarronÃ¢ÂÂs published last week stating:

Ã¢ÂÂHistory shows that the S&P 500 index has ended the full year in the same direction as it began it in 82% of presidential-election years since 1950, according to data compiled by Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% in the first five trading days of 2020, suggesting a higher finish to the year if the historical pattern holds true.Ã¢ÂÂ

Everything in those two sentences is technically correct. It even includes another favorite concept of almanac investing Ã¢ÂÂ the presidential cycle Ã¢ÂÂ thatÃ¢ÂÂll be addressed in a later update.

However, the caveat Ã¢ÂÂif the historical pattern holds trueÃ¢ÂÂ is the most important part of that statement. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs a pretty big Ã¢ÂÂif.Ã¢ÂÂ

Correlation Is Not Causation

You can mine the performance data of the stock market Ã¢ÂÂ which by its nature is built to move higher over the long term Ã¢ÂÂ and find lots of these bullish patterns in the data. But correlation doesnÃ¢ÂÂt equal causation. Just because this current bullish run is happening at the beginning of January doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean it is going to have a magical impact on where the stock market finishes 2020.

Now, donÃ¢ÂÂt get us wrong. We believe in the power of trends in the stock market. We like that the strong bullish trend that started with a bullish breakout last October has continued into January. Just two weeks ago in our , we talked about the trend being your friend. If the trend has been incredibly bullish for the past decade, we shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt expect it to be any different at the start of this new decade.

We just donÃ¢ÂÂt think you can put too much stock in reading the tea leaves of the market action during the first week of January. ItÃ¢ÂÂs better to focus on the longer-term fundamentals.

The Bottom Line

The S&P 500 continues to reach new all-time highs, but we donÃ¢ÂÂt need to know how the index is going to get by the end of 2020 to take advantage of the current bullish momentum.

John Jagerson & Wade Hansen are just two guys with a passion for helping investors gain confidence Ã¢ÂÂ and make bigger profits with options. In just 15 months, John & Wade achieved an amazing feat: . If that sounds like a good strategy, go here to find out how they did it. John & Wade do not own the aforementioned securities.







The post appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.