Don't Overlook Zscaler (ZS) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you looked into how Zscaler (ZS) performed internationally during the quarter ending October 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this cloud-based information security provider, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Our review of ZS' last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $788.11 million, experiencing an increase of 25.5% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ZS' international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into ZS' International Revenue Trends

Other International generated $28.2 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 3.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.27% compared to the $28.12 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $25.52 million (3.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $23.19 million (3.7%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $120.45 million in revenue, making up 15.3% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $122.58 million, this meant a surprise of -1.74%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $114.26 million, or 15.9%, in the previous quarter, and $99.38 million, or 15.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $212.33 million came from Europe, Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 26.9%. This represented a surprise of -7.43% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $229.37 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $210.82 million, or 29.3%, and $186.07 million, or 29.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Zscaler will post revenues of $798.08 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 23.2% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Other International, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa to this revenue are 3.6%, 15.7%, and 29.3%, translating into $28.53 million, $124.88 million, and $233.64 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $3.29 billion, which signifies a rise of 23.1% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Other International at 3.6% ($118.22 million), Asia Pacific at 15.8% ($518.12 million), and Europe, Middle East and Africa at 29.4% ($968.28 million).

In Conclusion

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Zscaler. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

Reviewing Zscaler's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed a decline of 24.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 0.5%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Zscaler belongs, has registered a decrease of 1.7%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 8.3%, while the S&P 500 increased by 5.6%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 11.2% during this timeframe.

