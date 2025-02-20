Don't Overlook Wesco International (WCC) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock

Have you assessed how the international operations of Wesco International (WCC) performed in the quarter ended December 2024? For this maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into WCC's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $5.5 billion, increasing 0.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into WCC's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Unveiling Trends in WCC's International Revenues

Canada accounted for 12.97% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $713.5 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -3.54%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $739.66 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Canada contributed $763.7 million (13.91%) and $669.9 million (12.24%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Other International generated $685.9 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 12.47% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.93% compared to the $679.57 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $684.3 million (12.47%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $723.9 million (13.23%) to the total revenue.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Wesco International to report $5.23 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. Canada and Other International are expected to contribute 13.5% ($704.7 million) and 13.5% ($703.41 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $22.28 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 2.1% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Canada and Other International are projected to be 13.7% ($3.06 billion) and 12.6% ($2.8 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

In Conclusion

Wesco International's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Wesco International has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Examining the Latest Trends in Wesco International's Stock Value

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 1.1%, against an upturn of 2.6% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which counts Wesco International among its entities, has appreciated by 0.3%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 5.4% versus the S&P 500's 4.2% increase. The sector overall has witnessed an increase of 3.8% over the same period.

